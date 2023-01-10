Picks, predictions for Nevada vs. San Diego State on Tuesday, January 10

The Nevada Wolf Pack takes on the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday, January 10 at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nevada vs. San Diego State odds

Spread: SDSU -9.5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: SDSU -475, Nevada +350

Nevada (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West) joins the Aztecs atop the Mountain West conference standings heading into this game, having recently beaten Colorado State and San Jose State. The Wolf Pack’s defense is their calling card — their scoring defense ranks in the top 40, and they forced 21 turnovers in their latest matchup. They are led by Jarod Lucas with 17 points per game.

SDSU (12-3, 3-0 Mountain West) has climbed its way into the rankings with wins over Ohio State, BYU, and Stanford, though more recently, they’ve beaten UNLV and Wyoming. Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammel lead an offense that scores 75.5 points per game. The Aztecs shot 50% from the field in their most recent matchup.

The Pick: Nevada +9.5

The Wolf Pack’s defense should be able to limit SDSU enough to keep this one within single digits. This will be a competitive matchup between the two teams sitting at the top of the conference rankings. SDSU struggled to contain Wyoming in their latest game, so Nevada may be able to take advantage of that.