Picks, predictions for Butler vs. St. John’s on Tuesday, January 10

The St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 Big East) will host the Butler Bulldogs (10-7, 2-4 Big East) at 6:30 p.m. in Queens, NY on Tuesday, January 10.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Butler vs. St. John’s odds

Spread: St. John’s -3

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: St. John’s -150, Butler +130

Butler and St. John’s have both gotten off to a shaky start in conference play. The Bulldogs are fresh off a double-digit loss against Seton Hall, shooting just 26.8% from the field. Meanwhile, the Red Storm are on a five-game losing streak after a close loss to Providence in their most recent game. Their only conference win is over DePaul.

The Red Storm ranks in the top 50 scoring offenses in the NCAA, putting up 79.1 points per game, and they crack the top 10 in rebounds per game with 40.8. However, in conference play, their scoring dropped to 73.3 points per game, and their defense has been allowing opponents to run up the score.

Butler’s offense is somewhat less productive, earning 69.9 points per game, which has been the cause of their struggles in the Big East. Butler’s conference wins are over DePaul and Georgetown.

The Pick: St. John’s -3

Though the Red Storm has struggled to get off the ground in conference play, this low-scoring Butler defense presents the perfect opportunity for their team to get into sync. St. John’s will need to improve their shooting percentage from last game, but they should be able to out-score Butler in this matchup.