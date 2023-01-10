Picks, predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee on Tuesday, January 10

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers dominated their last two opponents and will look to keep that rolling into Tuesday night when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee. The game will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -17.5

Over/Under: 132.5

Moneyline: Tennessee -2500, Vanderbilt +1100

Tennessee (13-2, 3-0 SEC) won its first two games of 2023 by a combined 77 points in victories over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks. The Vols will go for their fifth consecutive win and enters Tuesday night rated No. 2 overall in KenPom. They rate first in adjusted defensive efficiency, and their top scorer is Santiago Vescovi, who’s putting up 12.8 points per game this season.

Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1 SEC) split its first two games of the new year with an overtime win over the South Carolina Gamecocks and Saturday’s 85-82 road loss to the Missouri Tigers. Liam Robbins came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points with seven rebounds in that contest. The Commodores rate 98th overall in KenPom.

The Pick: Tennessee -17.5

The Vols have no issues in putting a beatdown on opponents, and that should continue in this contest as they return to their home floor. Tennessee won more than half of its games by more than 30 points this season, and the Vols have a significantly better team in this matchup. This one could get ugly, but make some extra cash by siding with the home team as big favorites.