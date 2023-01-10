How to watch WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil via live stream and what to watch on January 10

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This will be the third-annual New Year’s Evil episode of NXT as the developmental brand holds its first special show of 2023. We have a title match to look forward to this evening as well as three No. 1 contender’s being crowned.

How to watch WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

Date: Tuesday, January 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

The main event of New Year’s Evil will feature long-reining NXT Champion Bron Breakker putting his title on the line when going one-on-one with Grayson Waller. Waller earned this title opportunity when winning the first ever men’s Iron Survivor Match at Deadline last month. Since then, he has trolled the champ and even took him out by wearing a metal plate under his jacket while taking a spear. Breakker got the last laugh in the build by performing a top rope dive onto Waller during an episode of the “Grayson Waller Effect” last week. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top and if this is where Breakker’s title reign finally comes to an end.

After capturing the NXT Women’s Champion last month, Roxanne Perez will not be in action tonight. Instead, we’ll find out who will be her first challenger as the new champ as 20 women will compete in a battle royal to become the No. 1 contender. The winner will earn a title shot against Perez at the Vengeance Day pay-per-view next month.

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly wants another shot at the New Day for the belts and have jumped through hoops laid out by the legendary tag team to get their shot. Tonight, the duo will face four other mystery teams in a gauntlet match with the winner becoming the No. 1 contender’s for the tag straps.

Also on the show, The Creed Brothers will finally settle their feud with Indus Sher as the two teams do battle. We’ll also get Dijak facing Tony D’Angelo in a No. 1 contender’s match for Wes Lee’s North American title and Hank Walker will go one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey.