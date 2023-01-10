 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 21

Here’s where you can watch Wrexham AFC for Tuesday’s match against Bromley.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Coventry City v Wrexham - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Coventry Building Society Arena
Wrexham goalkeeper Mark Howard during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry.
Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue English National League play by making up a game from Matchday 21 against Bromley. Here are the details for the contest.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bromley

Date: Tuesday, January 10
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: None
Livestream: Wrexham website

Wrexham have won their last three National League games and are coming off a thrilling 4-3 win over Coventry City in the FA Cup. Wrexham are five points behind Notts County at the top of the table but have two games in hand on the league leaders. If Wrexham were to win both those games, they’d be ahead of Notts County by a point. At the moment, the club is in a good spot when it comes to gaining automatic promotion.

Bromley sit in the middle of the National League table with 34 points. They haven’t lost a National League match since November 9, so this will be a challenge for Wrexham on short rest.

