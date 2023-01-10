Is Joel Embiid playing for the 76ers on Tuesday vs. Pistons?

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Detroit Pistons Tuesday for the second meeting of these teams in a three-day span. The 76ers did not have big man Joel Embiid in that contest and he was dealing with foot soreness. Embiid has missed three games in a row with this issue. Here’s a look at his status for Tuesday’s contest.

Joel Embiid injury updates

Embiid is officially listed as questionable, which is good news considering some of the lack of clarity surrounding his status over the last few days. Head coach Doc Rivers refused to put a firm timetable on Embiid returning at one point, which caused quite a stir among 76ers fans. There’s reports Embiid could’ve played through the pain if it were a playoff game, so ultimately there might not be too much cause for concern.

If Embiid cannot suit up, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed could be in line for more minutes. The 76ers have played small-ball lineups, so there’s a chance Harrell and Reed remain limited in their role.