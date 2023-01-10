Early pick against the spread for Dolphins-Bills Wild Card game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The 2023 NFL Wild Card round is upon us and we have a division showdown in the AFC on Sunday when the Miami Dolphins head north to face the Buffalo Bills. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Buffalo (13-3) officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC on Sunday with a 35-23 victory over the Patriots. The win was highly emotional for the team in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s hospitalization for cardiac arrest and was highlighted by Nyheim Hines returning not one, but two kick returns.

As a result of New England losing, Miami (9-8) was able to sneak into postseason as the No. 7 seed in the AFC with an ugly 11-6 victory. The biggest question mark for the Dolphins is the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has been in concussion protocol the last two weeks. He has yet to be cleared to return to practice and the team is hoping to get more clarity later in the week.

Opening point spread: Bills -10.5

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Bills -610, Dolphins +460

Early pick ATS: Bills -10.5

If the Dolphins are forced to turn to Skylar Thompson again at quarterback, then they won’t stand much of a chance on the road. I’ll take the Bills to cover the 10.5-point spread with ease.