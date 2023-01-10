Early pick against the spread for Ravens-Bengals Wild Card game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The 2023 NFL Wild Card round is upon us and we have a division showdown in the AFC on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens hit the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cincinnati (12-4) officially clinched the AFC North title with a win over the Ravens on Sunday. A coin flip would’ve been held to the determine the Wild Card host if the Ravens won and the Bengals shut the door on that concept before it came to fruition.

Baltimore (10-7) stumbled down the stretch without quarterback Lamar Jackson and the big question will be if he’ll be able to suit up for this matchup. There have been no updates on his status to start the week and it remains to be seen if he’ll be healthy by Sunday.

Opening point spread: Bengals -6.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -280, Ravens +235

Early pick ATS: Bengals -6.5

Even if Jackson does suit up for the Ravens, I trust the Bengals in this situation to cover as a 6.5-point favorite. They’re more in sync at this point and are a well oiled machine. The homefield advantage on Sunday night will make a huge difference.