Are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson playing for the Warriors on Tuesday vs. Suns?

The Golden State Warriors will hope to snap a two-game losing streak and get back to above .500 when they take on the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. The Warriors are listing point guard Stephen Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson on the injury report. Here’s a look at their respective statuses for this contest.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson injury updates

Curry was initially deemed probable but eventually got officially listed as questionable with his shoulder injury. Warriors GM Bob Myers expected Curry to be ready on Friday’s game against the Spurs, so this is still a good sign for the point guard. There’s a chance he’ll have a minutes limit if he does suit up, so Jordan Poole remains an excellent fantasy play.

Thompson missed the team’s last game with knee soreness he experienced just before the game started. He’s listed as probable for this contest, so he should be ready to go. If he doesn’t suit up, Donte DiVincenzo gains some value in DFS formats.