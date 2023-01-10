What is Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Thunder?

The Miami Heat will attempt to bounce back from a close loss to the Nets Sunday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday. Here’s a look at Miami’s injury report for the contest, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

Heat injury report: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Bam Adebayo (wrist) - questionable

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable

Caleb Martin (quad) - OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) - probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) - probable

Duncan Robinson (finger) - OUT

Jimmy Butler appears to be in, but Adebayo and Herro are the big question marks. Herro is dealing with a new injury, so that’s definitely something to monitor. Vincent should be a solid value play as he’s in line to get the start with Lowry out. If Adebayo sits, Dedmon could be in line for big minutes. If Herro sits, Max Strus will be the starting shooting guard for Miami.