What is Heat injury report for Tuesday vs. Thunder?

The Miami Heat will attempt to bounce back from a close loss to the Nets Sunday when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday. Here’s a look at Miami’s injury report for the contest, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
Heat injury report: Tuesday, Jan. 10
Bam Adebayo (wrist) - questionable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT
Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable
Caleb Martin (quad) - OUT
Gabe Vincent (knee) - probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) - probable
Duncan Robinson (finger) - OUT
Jimmy Butler appears to be in, but Adebayo and Herro are the big question marks. Herro is dealing with a new injury, so that’s definitely something to monitor. Vincent should be a solid value play as he’s in line to get the start with Lowry out. If Adebayo sits, Dedmon could be in line for big minutes. If Herro sits, Max Strus will be the starting shooting guard for Miami.