Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 10

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 10 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks rests during a break in play in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.
We’ve got seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, with TNT hosting its usual doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 10

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey should be in for big minutes as replacements for Duren and Bogdanovic respectively.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable
PJ Tucker (illness) - probable

The big domino is Embiid, who is at least appearing to progress towards a return. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are backup center options for Philadelphia if Embiid sits out.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo (wrist) - questionable
Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Gabe Vincent is probable and should start in Lowry’s place. Herro has a new injury and if he sits, Max Strus is the replacement option. If Adebayo is out, Dewayne Dedmon likely gets big minutes in the frontcourt.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful

With Hayward set to sit out, Jalen McDaniels remains an excellent value play in DFS lineups.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul (hip) - OUT
Deandre Ayton (ankle) - questionable
Landry Shamet (hip) - questionable

Paul is out, so Damion Lee will likely get significant run here. If Shamet sits, that means more shots for Mikal Bridges. Ayton sitting would mean Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale and Dario Saric would command the frontcourt rotation.

Stephen Curry (shoulder) - questionable
Klay Thompson (knee) - probable

It seems like Curry will be in, as he was initially listed as probable. Thompson will be back, which hurts Donte DiVincenzo in fantasy/DFS formats.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) - probable

It’s a bit odd Nurkic is still battling symptoms from an illness but he’s played through it and should be in for this one.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Luka Doncic (ankle) - questionable

If Doncic sits, Spencer Dinwiddie will take on the role of the lead guard in this offense.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

George being out means Kawhi Leonard is the focal point of this offense. Kennard sitting opens up good minutes for Terance Mann.

