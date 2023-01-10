Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Tuesday, January 10

We’ve got seven games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, with TNT hosting its usual doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 10

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) - OUT

Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey should be in for big minutes as replacements for Duren and Bogdanovic respectively.

Joel Embiid (foot) - questionable

PJ Tucker (illness) - probable

The big domino is Embiid, who is at least appearing to progress towards a return. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are backup center options for Philadelphia if Embiid sits out.

Bam Adebayo (wrist) - questionable

Tyler Herro (Achilles) - questionable

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT

Gabe Vincent is probable and should start in Lowry’s place. Herro has a new injury and if he sits, Max Strus is the replacement option. If Adebayo is out, Dewayne Dedmon likely gets big minutes in the frontcourt.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - doubtful

With Hayward set to sit out, Jalen McDaniels remains an excellent value play in DFS lineups.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Chris Paul (hip) - OUT

Deandre Ayton (ankle) - questionable

Landry Shamet (hip) - questionable

Paul is out, so Damion Lee will likely get significant run here. If Shamet sits, that means more shots for Mikal Bridges. Ayton sitting would mean Bismack Biyombo, Jock Landale and Dario Saric would command the frontcourt rotation.

Stephen Curry (shoulder) - questionable

Klay Thompson (knee) - probable

It seems like Curry will be in, as he was initially listed as probable. Thompson will be back, which hurts Donte DiVincenzo in fantasy/DFS formats.

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) - probable

It’s a bit odd Nurkic is still battling symptoms from an illness but he’s played through it and should be in for this one.

Luka Doncic (ankle) - questionable

If Doncic sits, Spencer Dinwiddie will take on the role of the lead guard in this offense.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

George being out means Kawhi Leonard is the focal point of this offense. Kennard sitting opens up good minutes for Terance Mann.