Pick on the spread for Dayton-Fordham on January 10

For many years, the Fordham Rams have been towards the bottom of the Atlantic 10, but enter Tuesday with the best overall record in the conference at 13-3 and will host the team voted number one in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, the Dayton Flyers.

Dayton Flyers vs. Fordham Rams (-7, 130)

Dayton is the only Atlantic 10 team that has yet to lose a conference game, but is having to mix and match with their guards due to injuries.

Guards Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis have not played for Dayton since the Battle 4 Atlantis in November and leaves the Flyers without a single player averaging more than three assists per game.

The lack of a true point guard has resulted in Dayton committing a turnover on 20.5% of possessions, which ranks 302nd in America.

That gives Fordham an edge with the best facilitator and overall scorer in this game, Darius Quisenberry. Entering Tuesday, Quisenberry is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists, and a steal per game on 39.2% 3-point shooting for a team that ranks 39th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis.

While Dayton has been strong on defense, ranking 17th among Division I teams in points allowed on a per possession basis, the Flyers are making just 28.9% of the 3-point shots in a road or neutral court environment.

Both teams have been dominant in the interior with Dayton 22nd in the country in opponent 2-point shooting percentage and Fordham 23rd in this category with Fordham also eighth i the country in blocked shot rate on defense.

With fifth-year guard Quisenberry leading the Fordham backcourt, the Rams will the advantage in a matchup pitting two strong interior teams together on Tuesday.

The Play: Fordham +7

