Are Bruins going to run away with the Presidents’ Trophy again?

The Boston Bruins are on pace to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the third time over the past 10 seasons. The award is given to the team that has the best record during the NHL regular season. While it is a nice honor for a team to have, Presidents’ Trophy success hasn’t carried over to the postseason in many years. The last team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup are the 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings.

2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy odds on Jan. 10

Will Bruins run away with the trophy?

Boston is a massive -400 favorite to win the Presidents’ Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook, far ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets (+650), Toronto Maple Leafs (+1000), Vegas Golden Knights (+3000) and Tampa Bay Lightning (+4000).

Moreover the Bruins (32-4-4) are on pace to reach the NHL’s win record of 62 games set by the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Through 40 games, the Red Wings were 28-9-3 and Lightning were 31-7-2.

Who has best shot to catch Boston?

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 12-game win streak and probably have at least one more big push of wins coming this season. Toronto and Tampa Bay appear to be resigned to a rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series.