NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Cavaliers vs. Jazz

We have created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Cavaliers-Jazz, with the odds coming out to +310.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade (shoulder) — OUT

Utah Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) — OUT

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) — OUT

Collin Sexton (hamstring) — OUT

Darius Garland 25+ Points & Assists

All of the focus in Cleveland is on Donovan Mitchell right now, but we’re opting for his backcourt mate in this Same Game Parlay.

It certainly feels like Mitchell’s point total has been inflated after his recent 70-point game. It’s sitting at 28.5 right now, and in reality he’s gone under that total in seven of his last eight contests.

Garland, on the other hand, has been consistently productive. In fact, he’s cleared 25-plus points and assists in NINE straight games. We’ll take the security he provides instead of Mitchell’s volatility tonight.

Lauri Markkanen Over 23.5 Points

At the beginning of the season, if someone told you Lauri Markkanen was going to be an All-Star, you would have scoffed at that notion.

Flash forward to the present, and it could become a reality. Markkanen has put together a ridiculous 2022-23 campaign, averaging 24.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He’s also heading into tonight’s contest in tremendous form, having surpassed 23.5 points with relative ease in eight of his last 10 contests.

For those concerned about Markkanen dealing with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley in the paint, it’s worth noting that the 7-footer actually does most of his damage on the perimeter. He’s boasting a 41.5% average from behind the arc. We expect Markkanen to extend his hot streak in this “revenge game”.

Cavs -2.5

Cleveland and Utah enter tonight’s clash in complete opposite form. The Cavs have won four of their last five games, while the Jazz have lost seven of their last eight. Danny Ainge is almost certainly ecstatic about that, but it’s not ideal for Jazz fans or those betting on their success.

These teams faced off in Cleveland almost one month ago, and the Cavs emerged with a 23-point blowout victory. We wouldn’t be shocked to see a similar result in Utah.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, Jeff and Chirag are keeping track of their Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Nets-Pelicans Loss -50 Knicks-Bucks Win 197.5 -> Total +/- (+) 127.50 -> Current Record 1-1

