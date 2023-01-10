 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl 57 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

There are 49 possible matchups and 98 possible results for Super Bowl 57. We break down the odds for every one of them.

By David Fucillo
A general view of an enlarged statue of the Lombardi Trophy outside the stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday, January 14 with 14 teams competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Super Bowl 57 is a little under five weeks away, but there are a host of great matchups that could still potentially happen.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hold the two No. 1 seeds, but the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a stronger contender than the Eagles. The top two outcomes for the 2023 Super Bowl result odds are Chiefs over Eagles (+1300) and Chiefs over 49ers (+1400), and the following two are Bills over Eagles (+1400) and Bills over 49ers (+1500). The first NFC winning outcomes are Eagles over Chiefs (+1500) and 49ers over Chiefs (+1600).

The long shots are where most of the wild card teams fit in. Eight different results are sitting at +100000 odds. It’s no surprise the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks are prominently featured there as the No. 7 seeds in this year’s field.

Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl 57 outcomes and odds for each.

Super Bowl 57 odds for every possible outcome

Teams Odds
KC Chiefs to beat PHI Eagles +1300
KC Chiefs to beat SF 49ers +1400
BUF Bills to beat PHI Eagles +1400
BUF Bills to beat SF 49ers +1500
PHI Eagles to beat KC Chiefs +1500
SF 49ers to beat KC Chiefs +1600
PHI Eagles to beat BUF Bills +1700
SF 49ers to beat BUF Bills +2000
KC Chiefs to beat DAL Cowboys +2500
PHI Eagles to beat CIN Bengals +2800
SF 49ers to beat CIN Bengals +3000
BUf Bills to beat DAL Cowboys +3000
CIN Bengals to beat SF 49ers +3500
CIN Bengals to beat PHI Eagles +3500
DAL Cowboys to beat KC Chiefs +4000
DAL Cowboys to beat BUF Bills +4500
KC Chiefs to beat TB Buccaneers +5000
PHI Eagles to beat LA Chargers +5000
BUF Bills to beat TB Buccaneers +5000
SF 49ers to beat LA Chargers +6000
BUF Bills to beat MIN Vikings +6000
KC Chiefs to beat MIN Vikings +6000
CIN Bengals to beat DAL Cowboys +6000
DAL Cowboys to beat CIN Bengals +7000
LA Chargers to beat SF 49ers +7000
LA Chargers to beat PHI Eagles +7000
TB Buccaneers to beat KC Chiefs +7500
PHI Eagles to beat JAX Jaguars +9000
PHI Eagles to beat BAL Ravens +9000
KC Chiefs to beat NY Giants +9000
MIN Vikings to beat KC Chiefs +9000
TB Buccaneers to beat BUF Bills +9000
SF 49ers to beat BAL Ravens +10000
SF 49ers to beat JAX Jaguars +10000
BUF Bills to beat NY Giants +10000
MIN Vikings to beat BUF Bills +11000
CIN Bengals to beat TB Buccaneers +11000
CIN Bengals to beat MIN Vikings +12000
BAL Ravens to beat SF 49ers +12000
KC Chiefs to beat SEA Seahawks +13000
DAL Cowboys to beat LA Chargers +13000
LA Chargers to beat DAL Cowboys +13000
BAL Ravens to beat PHI Eagles +13000
PHI Eagles to beat MIA Dolphins +14000
BUF Bills to beat SEA Seahawks +14000
TB Buccaneers to beat CIN Bengals +14000
JAX Jaguars to beat PHI Eagles +15000
SF 49ers to beat MIA Dolphins +15000
JAX Jaguars to beat SF 49ers +16000
NY Giants to beat KC Chiefs +16000
NY Giants to beat BUF Bills +18000
MIN Vikings to beat CIN Bengals +18000
CIN Bengals to beat NY Giants +19000
MIA Dolphins to beat PHI Eagles +20000
LA Chargers to beat MIN Vikings +25000
SEA Seahawks to beat KC Chiefs +25000
DAL Cowboys to beat JAX Jaguars +25000
BAL Ravens to beat DAL Cowboys +25000
SEA Seahawks to beat BUF Bills +25000
LA Chargers to beat TB Buccaneers +25000
MIA Dolphins to beat SF 49ers +25000
TB Buccaneers to beat LA Chargers +25000
DAL Cowboys to beat BAL Ravens +25000
JAX Jaguars to beat DAL Cowboys +30000
NY Giants to beat CIN Bengals +30000
CIN Bengals to beat SEA Seahawks +30000
MIN Vikings to beat LA Chargers +30000
TB Buccaneers to beat BAL Ravens +35000
DAL Cowboys to beat MIA Dolphins +35000
TB Buccaneers to beat JAX Jaguars +40000
BAL Ravens to beat TB Buccaneers +40000
MIA Dolphins to beat DAL Cowboys +40000
SEA Seahawks to beat CIN Bengals +45000
LA Chargers to beat NY Giants +45000
BAL Ravens to beat MIN Vikings +45000
NY Giants to beat LA Chargers +50000
MIN Vikings to beat JAX Jaguars +50000
JAX Jaguars to beat TB Buccaneers +50000
MIN Vikings to beat BAL Ravens +50000
LA Chargers to beat SEA Seahawks +60000
JAX Jaguars to beat MIN Vikings +60000
BAL Ravens to beat NY Giants +70000
MIA Dolphins to beat TB Buccaneers +70000
TB Buccaneers to beat MIA Dolphins +70000
SEA Seahawks to beat LA Chargers +80000
MIA Dolphins to beat MIN Vikings +80000
JAX Jaguars to beat NY Giants +80000
MIN Vikings to beat MIA Dolphins +80000
NY Giants to beat JAX Jaguars +90000
NY Giants to beat BAL Ravens +90000
SEA Seahawks to beat MIA Dolphins +100000
MIA Dolphins to beat NY Giants +100000
MIA Dolphins to beat SEA Seahawks +100000
JAX Jaguars to beat SEA Seahawks +100000
BAL Ravens to beat SEA Seahawks +100000
SEA Seahawks to beat BAL Ravens +100000
SEA Seahawks to beat JAX Jaguars +100000
NY Giants to beat MIA Dolphins +100000

