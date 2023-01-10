Super Bowl 57 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday, January 14 with 14 teams competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Super Bowl 57 is a little under five weeks away, but there are a host of great matchups that could still potentially happen.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hold the two No. 1 seeds, but the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a stronger contender than the Eagles. The top two outcomes for the 2023 Super Bowl result odds are Chiefs over Eagles (+1300) and Chiefs over 49ers (+1400), and the following two are Bills over Eagles (+1400) and Bills over 49ers (+1500). The first NFC winning outcomes are Eagles over Chiefs (+1500) and 49ers over Chiefs (+1600).

The long shots are where most of the wild card teams fit in. Eight different results are sitting at +100000 odds. It’s no surprise the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks are prominently featured there as the No. 7 seeds in this year’s field.

Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl 57 outcomes and odds for each.