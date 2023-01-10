Super Bowl 57 odds: Likelihood of all 98 possible outcomes

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway on Saturday, January 14 with 14 teams competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. Super Bowl 57 is a little under five weeks away, but there are a host of great matchups that could still potentially happen.
DraftKings Sportsbook is offering up odds on every possible Super Bowl outcome ahead of the start of the playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles hold the two No. 1 seeds, but the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a stronger contender than the Eagles. The top two outcomes for the 2023 Super Bowl result odds are Chiefs over Eagles (+1300) and Chiefs over 49ers (+1400), and the following two are Bills over Eagles (+1400) and Bills over 49ers (+1500). The first NFC winning outcomes are Eagles over Chiefs (+1500) and 49ers over Chiefs (+1600).
The long shots are where most of the wild card teams fit in. Eight different results are sitting at +100000 odds. It’s no surprise the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks are prominently featured there as the No. 7 seeds in this year’s field.
Below is a full list of potential Super Bowl 57 outcomes and odds for each.
Super Bowl 57 odds for every possible outcome
|Teams
|Odds
|KC Chiefs to beat PHI Eagles
|+1300
|KC Chiefs to beat SF 49ers
|+1400
|BUF Bills to beat PHI Eagles
|+1400
|BUF Bills to beat SF 49ers
|+1500
|PHI Eagles to beat KC Chiefs
|+1500
|SF 49ers to beat KC Chiefs
|+1600
|PHI Eagles to beat BUF Bills
|+1700
|SF 49ers to beat BUF Bills
|+2000
|KC Chiefs to beat DAL Cowboys
|+2500
|PHI Eagles to beat CIN Bengals
|+2800
|SF 49ers to beat CIN Bengals
|+3000
|BUf Bills to beat DAL Cowboys
|+3000
|CIN Bengals to beat SF 49ers
|+3500
|CIN Bengals to beat PHI Eagles
|+3500
|DAL Cowboys to beat KC Chiefs
|+4000
|DAL Cowboys to beat BUF Bills
|+4500
|KC Chiefs to beat TB Buccaneers
|+5000
|PHI Eagles to beat LA Chargers
|+5000
|BUF Bills to beat TB Buccaneers
|+5000
|SF 49ers to beat LA Chargers
|+6000
|BUF Bills to beat MIN Vikings
|+6000
|KC Chiefs to beat MIN Vikings
|+6000
|CIN Bengals to beat DAL Cowboys
|+6000
|DAL Cowboys to beat CIN Bengals
|+7000
|LA Chargers to beat SF 49ers
|+7000
|LA Chargers to beat PHI Eagles
|+7000
|TB Buccaneers to beat KC Chiefs
|+7500
|PHI Eagles to beat JAX Jaguars
|+9000
|PHI Eagles to beat BAL Ravens
|+9000
|KC Chiefs to beat NY Giants
|+9000
|MIN Vikings to beat KC Chiefs
|+9000
|TB Buccaneers to beat BUF Bills
|+9000
|SF 49ers to beat BAL Ravens
|+10000
|SF 49ers to beat JAX Jaguars
|+10000
|BUF Bills to beat NY Giants
|+10000
|MIN Vikings to beat BUF Bills
|+11000
|CIN Bengals to beat TB Buccaneers
|+11000
|CIN Bengals to beat MIN Vikings
|+12000
|BAL Ravens to beat SF 49ers
|+12000
|KC Chiefs to beat SEA Seahawks
|+13000
|DAL Cowboys to beat LA Chargers
|+13000
|LA Chargers to beat DAL Cowboys
|+13000
|BAL Ravens to beat PHI Eagles
|+13000
|PHI Eagles to beat MIA Dolphins
|+14000
|BUF Bills to beat SEA Seahawks
|+14000
|TB Buccaneers to beat CIN Bengals
|+14000
|JAX Jaguars to beat PHI Eagles
|+15000
|SF 49ers to beat MIA Dolphins
|+15000
|JAX Jaguars to beat SF 49ers
|+16000
|NY Giants to beat KC Chiefs
|+16000
|NY Giants to beat BUF Bills
|+18000
|MIN Vikings to beat CIN Bengals
|+18000
|CIN Bengals to beat NY Giants
|+19000
|MIA Dolphins to beat PHI Eagles
|+20000
|LA Chargers to beat MIN Vikings
|+25000
|SEA Seahawks to beat KC Chiefs
|+25000
|DAL Cowboys to beat JAX Jaguars
|+25000
|BAL Ravens to beat DAL Cowboys
|+25000
|SEA Seahawks to beat BUF Bills
|+25000
|LA Chargers to beat TB Buccaneers
|+25000
|MIA Dolphins to beat SF 49ers
|+25000
|TB Buccaneers to beat LA Chargers
|+25000
|DAL Cowboys to beat BAL Ravens
|+25000
|JAX Jaguars to beat DAL Cowboys
|+30000
|NY Giants to beat CIN Bengals
|+30000
|CIN Bengals to beat SEA Seahawks
|+30000
|MIN Vikings to beat LA Chargers
|+30000
|TB Buccaneers to beat BAL Ravens
|+35000
|DAL Cowboys to beat MIA Dolphins
|+35000
|TB Buccaneers to beat JAX Jaguars
|+40000
|BAL Ravens to beat TB Buccaneers
|+40000
|MIA Dolphins to beat DAL Cowboys
|+40000
|SEA Seahawks to beat CIN Bengals
|+45000
|LA Chargers to beat NY Giants
|+45000
|BAL Ravens to beat MIN Vikings
|+45000
|NY Giants to beat LA Chargers
|+50000
|MIN Vikings to beat JAX Jaguars
|+50000
|JAX Jaguars to beat TB Buccaneers
|+50000
|MIN Vikings to beat BAL Ravens
|+50000
|LA Chargers to beat SEA Seahawks
|+60000
|JAX Jaguars to beat MIN Vikings
|+60000
|BAL Ravens to beat NY Giants
|+70000
|MIA Dolphins to beat TB Buccaneers
|+70000
|TB Buccaneers to beat MIA Dolphins
|+70000
|SEA Seahawks to beat LA Chargers
|+80000
|MIA Dolphins to beat MIN Vikings
|+80000
|JAX Jaguars to beat NY Giants
|+80000
|MIN Vikings to beat MIA Dolphins
|+80000
|NY Giants to beat JAX Jaguars
|+90000
|NY Giants to beat BAL Ravens
|+90000
|SEA Seahawks to beat MIA Dolphins
|+100000
|MIA Dolphins to beat NY Giants
|+100000
|MIA Dolphins to beat SEA Seahawks
|+100000
|JAX Jaguars to beat SEA Seahawks
|+100000
|BAL Ravens to beat SEA Seahawks
|+100000
|SEA Seahawks to beat BAL Ravens
|+100000
|SEA Seahawks to beat JAX Jaguars
|+100000
|NY Giants to beat MIA Dolphins
|+100000