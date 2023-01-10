The trailer for ‘Beau Is Afraid’ holds the surreal craziness we’d expect from Ari Aster

Come to find out; Beau has a lot to be afraid of after all. Ari Asher, the director behind Hereditary and Midsommar (horror films that either make you check your family lineage or end a toxic relationship), is back with Beau Is Afraid. It is described as a “surrealist comedy horror film” and was initially titled Disappointment Blvd. as early as 2021.

The pairing of Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix seems like a match made in heaven as far as horror goes. This trailer focuses on our title character, who is about to visit his mother (played by Patti LuPone). However, we know a world constructed by Ari Aster isn't going to let him off that easy. As he’s speaking to her on the phone, people are loading up guns and ammunition. Beau has tredepation going to the airport, and when he decides to, the world outside has descended into chaos.

From there, he gets hit by a truck and perhaps held captive by characters played by Nathan Lane and Amy Ryan. When he escapes, Beau continues on a journey that spans different settings and times.

The cast boasts the likes of Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zoe Lister-Jones, Armen Nahapetian, Parker Posey, and Patti LuPone. Beau Is Afraid will be hitting theaters on April 21st.