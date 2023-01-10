Report: Carlos Correa, Twins now in agreement on deal

The Minnesota Twins and SS Carlos Correa are in agreement on a six-year, $200 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This is the third team in MLB free agency that Correa has reached a deal with. The previous two were the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. The six-year deal for Correa is significantly less than the two deals the Giants and Mets had worked out. Each team conducted a physical, which led to concerns about Correa’s leg. Minnesota is now bringing the SS back after a short-term deal last season.

Correa initially signed a 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco. That fell through due to the concerns over his physical, and then he signed a 12-year, $315 million deal with New York. The same concerns over the physical arose, and now Correa has signed his third deal of the offseason. The concerns stemmed from a leg surgery that Correa had while in the minor league system of the Houston Astros.

The concern had always been the length of his previous contracts and if his surgically repaired leg could hold up for the extent of the double-digit year contracts. Minnesota had to pay a pretty penny in more annual salary but was able to get Correa’s camp to agree to the shorter deal. The shortstop initially wanted a long-term deal that would take him through the remainder of his playing career. Now, his six-year contract will see him hit free agency again at 34 years old.

Correa has played in 888 career games and is hitting .279 with 155 home runs and 553 RBI. He won the World Series with the Astros and was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2015. Correa is a two-time All-Star and won the Platinum Glove Award in 2021, which is given to the best fielder among players that won a Gold Glove that season. Last season with the Twins, he hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI in 136 games played.