Golden Globes 2023 film category predictions: Who will win?

The Golden Globes are happening in a couple of hours, but we wanted to offer some predictions for the film categories before they get underway. Check them out here.

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama:

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Prediction: The Fabelmans.

There’s an obvious recent buzz around Avatar: The Way of Water, and given that Bohemian Rhapsody previously won this award, Elvis is also in play. However, it feels as though it's the year of The Fabelmans. It’s a personal film by Stephen Spielberg, and he’s been pushing it more often.

Best Director:

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Prediction: Steven Spielberg

My heart of hearts want the Golden Globes to choose Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. However, for the same reason as above, it’s Spielberg’s award to win.

Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Prediction: Cate Blanchett

Viola Davis and Michelle Williams would be great picks here as well. However, Blanchett’s role in Tár seems to be on the runaway train for both a Golden Globe and Oscar win.

Best Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Prediction: Brendan Fraser

Austin Butler could pull off the upset for his uncanny portrayal of Elvis. However, Fraser’s career-defining performance in The Whale will surely win here. Fraser himself will not be attending the awards.

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

”Triangle of Sadness”

Prediction: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Some great competition here, but the big point of contention going into the Oscars will be The Banshees of Inisherin vs. Everything Everywhere All at Once. Here, I think EEAAO wins.

Best Actress In A Motion Picture, Musical, Or Comedy

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Prediction: Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Yeoh. One more time for the road – Michelle Yeoh. A sleeper pick would be Emma Thompson’s phenomenal performance in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – a film that IMO is entirely too slept on.

Best Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Prediction: Colin Farrell.

Farrell has been on a role as far as his latest acting gigs with After Yang, The Batman, and now the Banshees of Inisherin. This is his award to win and might be a pathway to a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Prediction: Angela Bassett

(Justice for Stephanie Hsu!) In a very emotionally heavy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Angela Bassett’s performance helped fill the void left by the late, great Chadwick Boseman.

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brad Pitt, “Babylon”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Prediction: Ke Huy Quan

What a feel-good story this would be. There’s some tough competition considering both actors from The Banshees of Inisherin, but Ke Huy Quan will take it.

Best Motion Picture, Animated

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Prediction: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

In my mind, I would love for Turning Red to get a look. There’s also the highly well-done Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio to consider. However, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, checks all the boxes.

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)

”Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)

”Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

”Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

”Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Prediction: ”Naatu Naatu”

There’s just no other choice.