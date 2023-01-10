Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Stroy underwent successful UCL surgery on Monday, per Jen McCaffrey. The procedure helps to brace the ligament, similar to a Tommy John surgery, but with a much quicker recovery time. Still, Story is expected to be sidelined for four to six months after the surgery. Depending on his progression, he could miss the beginning of the regular season.
Filed under:
Trevor Story has successful UCL surgery, out four to six months
We discuss the news that Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story could miss the first two months of the season.