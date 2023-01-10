Here’s what you need to know for Coachella 2023: limited passes, who is performing

One of the most anticipated music festivals has released its 2023 lineup. Let’s take a look at what artists you can expect to see and how to lock in your pass.

The presale for weekend passes starts Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT or 2 p.m. ET. You can sign up here at their official site. For best chances at securing your pass, the festival suggests starting at Weekend 2.

Full 2023 lineup:

Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

Last year Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia/The Weeknd were the headlining artists. Kanye West was supposed to headline but backed out, which caused the festival to bring in The Weeknd with a joint performance with SHM.

A few big name artists are back on the Coachella lineup, including The Gorillaz, Frank Ocean and Bjork, plus Calvin Harris, who has headlined the festival in the past.