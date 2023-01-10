 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s what you need to know for Coachella 2023: limited passes, who is performing

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean and more are set to headline Coachella festival in 2023.

brittany.jarret
One of the most anticipated music festivals has released its 2023 lineup. Let’s take a look at what artists you can expect to see and how to lock in your pass.

The presale for weekend passes starts Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT or 2 p.m. ET. You can sign up here at their official site. For best chances at securing your pass, the festival suggests starting at Weekend 2.

Full 2023 lineup:

Last year Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia/The Weeknd were the headlining artists. Kanye West was supposed to headline but backed out, which caused the festival to bring in The Weeknd with a joint performance with SHM.

A few big name artists are back on the Coachella lineup, including The Gorillaz, Frank Ocean and Bjork, plus Calvin Harris, who has headlined the festival in the past.

