2023 Golden Globes live blog

2023 Golden Globes live updates and results

8:00 p.m.: Jerrod Carmichael rightfully addresses the elephant in the room concerning the scandals. But I guess we’re moving right along with the show. The awkwardness could fill a stadium.

8:10 p.m.: Yay, Ke Huey Quan wins Best Supporting Actor! I had picked him to win the award, and hopefully, this is a headwind for him to get an Oscar win as well.

8:14 p.m: Angela Bassett deservingly won Best Supporting Actress! She was the anchor of a heavy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. This is a graceful speech. “By the grace of God, I stand here.” I can’t imagine how hard it much had to be to even do this movie with that much grief attached to it. However, a veteran like Angela Bassett was well-equipped to lead the charge.

8:23 p.m.: here’s the full acceptance speech from Ke Huey Quan to bask in:

8:26 p.m.: Angela Bassett is the first action to win a major individual acting award for a Marvel movie.

8:27 p.m.: I love Jennifer Coolidge. That was a long intro to the award. Funny, nevertheless, though.

8:28 p.m.: Two out of three awards winners thus far have been Black actors. Congrats to Tyler James Williams and hopefully many more for the marvelous Abbott Elementary.

8:31 p.m.: Going back to Jerrod’s monologue, I’m really happy he’s not shying away from the controversy and went for the jugular. “When you’re asked to be the Black face of an embattled white organization, life comes at you face.”