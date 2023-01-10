Release date for ‘The Last of Us’ TV series

One of the most highly-anticipated television series of 2023 makes its debut when The Last of Us arrives on HBO Max. Based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name, the show features a noteworthy ensemble cast that is led by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles.

‘The Last of Us’ release date

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15

Streaming service: HBO Max

The Last of Us is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation video game which was developed and released by Naughty Dog back in 2013. The story follows Joel, portrayed by Pascal, who is a smuggler that is tasked with escorting Ellie, portrayed by Ramsey, across the United States in a post-apocalyptic setting. After a virus infects and transforms humans into cannibalistic creatures, Joel must ensure Ellie’s safety in order to give humanity its best chance for future survival.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey portraying the lead characters, the cast features notable actors such as Gabriel Luna, Nick Offerman, and Storm Reid as part of the series ensemble. Merle Dandridge, who portrayed Marlene in the video game, returns to portray the character in live-action for the series. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, who played the roles of Joel and Ellie respectively in the game, will appear in supporting roles for the HBO series.

The series is not only one of the most anticipated shows to release in 2023, but the development was led by Craig Mazin, who was the showrunner for the acclaimed series Chernobyl, as well as Neil Druckmann, who was the creative director on the original 2013 video game. Amid the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic setting, fans can expect high-stakes action that coincides with improvised stealth tactics, paying homage to the style of the video game.

With Druckmann on board and the development of the live-action series, The Last of Us has the chance to be both critically acclaimed and simultaneously true to the source material itself, a rarity among many adaptations today.