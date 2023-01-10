Report: Stephanie McMahon out as Co-CEO of WWE

A shocking piece of news just dropped. Stephanie McMahon has announced she is stepping down as Co-CEO of the WWE in a post on Twitter. She and Nick Khan both shared CEO responsibilities when former chairman and her father, Vince McMahon, stepped down due to the investigation of alleged misconduct and payments to a former employee. She had previously served as the company’s Chief Brand Officer from 2013-2022.

In May 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced she was taking a leave of absence from the company to focus more on her family. A week ago, Vince McMahon returned to the company and appointed himself to the Board of Directors. There has been wide speculation of a possible sale happening with the WWE. Could this move be getting of all that? We’ll have to wait and see.