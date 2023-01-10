Kentucky guard Cason Wallace suffers back injury vs. South Carolina Tuesday, questionable to return to game

Kentucky Wildcats star guard Cason Wallace suffered a lower back injury in Tuesday’s contest against South Carolina and is officially questionable to return, per the team, For a Kentucky squad which is going through some serious problems on the court right now, this was the last thing it needed.

Wallace was the typical Kentucky freshman star, averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 41.9% from deep. He was also contributing 3.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game entering Tuesday’s contest. He left the game against South Carolina with four points and one assist.

The Wildcats are in a bit of a tailspin here, losing their opening SEC game to Missouri and most recently getting blown out by Alabama. Oscar Tshiebwe has struggled a bit to live up to the preseason hype, but Kentucky is still 10-5 at the moment with everything in front of it. Wallace getting hurt throws plans for a major run down the stretch into jeopardy, depending on the severity of his injury.

If Wallace is sidelined for an extended period of time, look for Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves to take on bigger roles on this team.