Report: WWE sold to Saudi Arabia’s Investment Fund

The whirlwind day of news surrounding the WWE may have ended with a bombshell.

Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN reported late Tuesday night that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The news came just hours after Stephanie McMahon stepped down as Co-CEO of the company, leaving the full-time job to Nick Khan. In the hours that followed, speculation over major imminent news surrounding the company swept across social media and Muehlhausen’s initial report capped it off.

This news comes less than a week after Lauren Thomas of the the Wall Street Journal reported that WWE majority owner Vince McMahon was returning to pursue a sale of the company. The longtime owner had briefly retired last July amidst an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. In his absence, his daughter Stephanie McMahon had served as the co-CEO of the company with Nick Khan while his son-in-law Paul Levesque (Triple H) had taken control of the creative direction of the company.

Reports of the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund being one of the potential bidders began to surface in the immediate aftermath of McMahon’s return. That now appears to be the case according to Muehlhausen. As of now, it is unclear if the potential sale will thrust him back into a creative role within the company.