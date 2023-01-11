Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

PSG will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they meet up with last-place Angers in Matchday 18 action. Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes. Let’s take a closer look at this matchup with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Angers

Date: Wednesday, January 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: fubo TV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Paris Saint-Germain: -600

Draw: +750

Angers: +1500

Moneyline pick: PSG -600

The league leaders were finally handed their first loss of the season as second-place Lens pulled off a 3-1 win last week. Of course, PSG’s squad didn’t include Lionel Messi, as he returned to Paris late after spending time in Argentina after their big World Cup title win.

PSG’s lone goal against Lens came courtesy of Hugo Ekitike in the eighth minute as a quick answer to Przemyslaw Frankowski’s opening goal for the opposition in the fifth minute. Lens scored two more times in the game and although PSG amassed 16 total shots, they were unable to find any answers.

Now that Messi is back in the mix, expect PSG to dominate and get back to their winning ways especially over an opponent like Angers, who have never beat PSG and have only won twice all season long.