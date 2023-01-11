Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Seahawks-49ers NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The No. 7 Seattle Seahawks and No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will face off in the first game of Wild Card weekend. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 14.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup on Saturday

Forecast

The forecast calls for a rainy, cloudy Saturday in San Francisco — nothing those Seattle residents aren’t prepared for. We can expect a high around 57 and a low around 50 degrees that afternoon.

Fantasy/betting implications

Both of these teams are used to playing in rainy conditions, as is the standard on the west coast for much of the year. Depending on the severity of the downpour, the offenses may elect to go for a more run-heavy scheme, so keep an eye on over/under bets for total passing or receiving yardage from each team.