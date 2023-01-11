Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Chargers-Jaguars NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The NFL playoffs get underway this week. The first AFC matchup that we will see is the Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. These teams already faced off once this season, with the Jaguars winning 38-10.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Tuesday, January 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Chargers vs. Jaguars matchup on January 14

Forecast

The weather in Jacksonville Saturday night is supposed to be decent. At game time, it will be low 40’s-high 30’s. So it will be a cold one, especially for a Florida team. But there is no precipitation expected.

Fantasy/betting implications

Aside from the coldness, the weather shouldn't have a huge impact on this game. With no precipitation, both teams shouldn’t be held back whatsoever.