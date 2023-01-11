Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Dolphins-Bills NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Kickoff from Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15, on CBS. The Dolphins have to head north for the game, which could have variable weather in the winter.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Dolphins vs. Bills matchup on Sunday

Forecast via AccuWeather

There is winter weather in the forecast this week, but the precipitation is expected to be gone by game time. The high for Sunday is 33, with a low of 28. The weather description reads “partly sunny and not as cold,” and there is a 6% chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to blow at six miles per high and will gust up to 12 mph during the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

While it will be cold, the lack of precipitation and lower winds is good news for potential fantasy, DFS, or bets. Based on the projected weather at this point, there isn’t a need to alter your decisions based on the weather. Really the only change at this point that could be problematic would be an uptick in the wind, but it would have to nearly double in strength to begin to be worrisome for bets, fantasy or DFS.