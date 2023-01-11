Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Ravens-Bengals NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Baltimore Ravens will play at the Cincinnati Bengals for the second week in a row in Sunday’s Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and below is an early look at what the weather looks like in Cincinnati leading up to game day.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of January 11th at noon ET.

Projected weather for Ravens vs. Bengals matchup on Sunday

Forecast

Sunday’s weather in Ohio features a high of 47 degrees and a low of 35 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, along with a 5% chance of precipitation and winds blowing at 8 miles per hour.

Fantasy/betting implications

This is about as good as it gets for January football in Cincinnati, so do not let any weather concerns enter your line of thinking when handicapping the betting and fantasy football landscape for Sunday night’s contest at this point.