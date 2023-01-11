Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Giants-Vikings NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings meet for the fourth time in NFL postseason history in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card round. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of 1/11 at 4 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Giants vs. Vikings matchup on Sunday

Forecast

The weather for this matchup appears to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. The indoor atmosphere should benefit the Vikings, as they soared to victory when they hosted New York in Week 16.

Fantasy/betting implications

There is nothing to worry about for purposes of this game. Maybe the Vikings flip the air conditioning on a little harder for kicks, but in reality, this will be a neutral experience for decision-making.