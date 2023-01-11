Looking ahead at the weather forecast for Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy, betting

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will round out Wild Card weekend with a highly-anticipated matchup on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others. Weather reports change throughout the week, so be sure to check back on game day.

Weather projections in this piece are current as of 11/11 at 4 p.m. ET.

Projected weather for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers matchup on January 16

Forecast

Beautiful weather is expected for both of these teams on Monday night. The forecast is calling for mostly clear skies, with a low around 54. The Cowboys are used to playing indoors, so there will be very little change for them playing down South.

Fantasy/betting implications

The Bucs have a bit of an advantage playing on their home turf, despite finishing with an 8-9 record. They are currently 2.5-point underdogs, but Tom Brady with little to no wind blowing through the air should give Tampa Bay a solid chance to keep pace with the Cowboys offense.