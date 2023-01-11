Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA TOUR will host its first full-field event of 2023 at the Sony Open in Honolulu, Hawaii from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15. The tournament will take place at Waialae Country Club, and a cut will take place following Friday play.

The field is headlined by Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, and Sungjae Im. Kim enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1100. Last year’s winner and runner-up, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Henley, will also return to the event.

The golfers will be enjoying some beautiful weather. The forecast calls for sun and temperatures in the 70s this week.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii starting Thursday, January 12 and ending Sunday, January 15.

Thursday, January 12

Hi 77°, Low 67°: Sunny, 2% chance of rain, 12 MPH winds

Friday, January 13

Hi 79°, Low 67°: Sunny, 3% chance of rain, 6 MPH winds

Saturday, January 14

Hi 80°, Low 69°: Mostly sunny, 4% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds

Sunday, January 15

Hi 80°, Low 69°: Mostly sunny, 11% chance of rain, 13 MPH winds