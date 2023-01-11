Who won last year’s Sony Open in Hawaii?

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii will be held at Waialae Golf Course in Honolulu, Hawaii from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15. As some of the world’s top golfers prepare to tee off in the PGA TOUR’s first full-field event of the year, the 2022 Sony Open champion and runner-up both return to the field.

Hideki Matsuyama overcame Russell Henley in a playoff to win the Sony Open last year. Matsuyama ended with a score of -23 and earned $1.35 million in the victory. Matsuyama enters this year’s tournament with +1800 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Henley is set at +2200.

Tom Kim leads the odds board at +1100, with Sungjae Im and Jordan Spieth just behind at +1400. Spieth, Im, and Kim were joined by Matsuyama and Henley in the Sentry Tournament of Champions just last week in Maui, and will remain in the beautiful Hawai’i weather to face off again this weekend.