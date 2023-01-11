Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, January 11

We’ve got eight games in the NBA Wednesday, which sets up nicely when it comes to selecting player props to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant over 27.5 points vs. Spurs (-145)

Morant is off the official injury report, so he’s back from a thigh issue that kept him out a few games. The guard has topped this line in six of the last nine contests and now gets to play a bad Spurs team on a few extra days of rest. Back Morant to have a big showing at home in his return to the court.

Rudy Gobert under 13.5 rebounds vs. Pistons (-125)

It’s odd to take unders on Gobert’s rebounds but the Timberwolves big man has not been pulling down the boards as expected this season. He’s gone under this line in seven of the last eight games. Despite Detroit’s injury concerns in the frontcourt, the under is the safer play for Gobert’s rebounding prop.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Suns (+140)

Since his return from a heel injury, Porter Jr. is shooting 38.1% from deep. He’s topped this line five times in 10 games, with two of those unders coming at two made triples. The Nuggets get to face the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back at home, which means this is a great matchup for Porter Jr. to have a big showing from behind the arc.