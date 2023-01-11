NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, January 11

With eight games on Wednesday’s NBA slate, there’s a good selection of value plays for DSF lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick White, Boston Celtics, $5,000

White has played 30+ minutes in the last two games and could be in line for more minutes agains tonight with Marcus Smart questionable. White is playing well, topping 20 DKFP in eight of the last nine games. In two of those instances, he topped 30 DKFP. White should be a solid value add against the Pelicans tonight.

Hunter hast a tough matchup against the Bucks Wednesday, but he is playing at a high level right now. He’s topped 30 DKFP in three of the last four games and is shooting 50% from the floor in that span. With Trae Young likely drawing more defensive attention from Milwaukee tonight, Hunter should have some more favorable individual matchups to deliver at this price point.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,800

Even with Anthony Edwards does play tonight, McDaniels has great value. He’s topped 30 DKFP in the last two games and has gotten regular playing time with Minnesota’s starting lineup. The combo forward has an extremely favorable matchup here, as the Pistons appear to be thin in the frontcourt and are on the second night of a back-to-back set.