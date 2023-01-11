Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Hawks on Wednesday

Update: Trae Young has been ruled out with an illness, and a player of his stature being sidelined is obviously going to impact the betting lines. The Bucks are now 4.5-point favorites and we’re going to pivot to Milwaukee here with Young being out. The total has moved down slightly to 231, and the under still seems to be the play there.

The Milwaukee Bucks (26-14) will continue their road trip on Wednesday, January 11 and will take on the Atlanta Hawks (19-21). Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

Milwaukee will be missing one of their best defenders on Wednesday. Due to personal reasons, Serge Ibaka didn’t travel with the team for this four-game road trip, so he will miss the game. Small forward Khris Middleton will also miss the game due to his lingering knee injury.

The Hawks have a brief injury report for Wednesday’s game. Barring any pre-game issues, only center Clint Capela is expected to be out as he is dealing with a calf injury.

On the road, Milwaukee is still the 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total for the contest is set at 236.5. The Bucks have -140 moneyline odds, while the Hawks are installed as the +120 underdogs.

Bucks vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +2.5

This will be the fourth and final meeting between these teams this season. Atlanta has the 2-1 series lead after Milwaukee took the first game 123-115 back in October. The Hawks then won 117-98 and 121-106 in the subsequent meetings. Atlanta is going to miss Capela down low, but Trae Young, Dejounte Murray and John Collins have been able to lead this team. Even against Giannis Antetokounmpo, I think the Hawks are able to cover.

Over/Under: Under 236.5

Two of the games these teams have played have seen fewer than 236 points scored, while the initial matchup finished at 238. Milwaukee has scored 111 points or fewer in three straight games, while Atlanta has scored fewer than 121. I think we see the under hit in this game.