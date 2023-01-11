Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) will continue their road trip with a matchup with the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday. Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

New Orleans will be missing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who have both been ruled out for Wednesday’s game. Small forward Herbert Jones is dealing with a back injury and is considered doubtful for the contest.

Boston is relatively healthy for this game. Barring any other setbacks, they should just be without PF Danilo Gallinari. Marcus Smart (knee) and Robert Williams III (knee) are considered questionable.

Boston is the 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with a point total set at 231. The Celtics have -435 moneyline odds, while the Pelicans are installed as the +350 underdogs.

Pelicans vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -9.5

This will be the second and final meeting between these teams of the season. In the first, the Celtics won 117-109. New Orleans has benefitted from CJ McCollum stepping up, but the lack of Williamson will hurt the team’s production. Even if Smart and Williams end up sitting for Boston, the Celtics should be able to cover the near double-digit spread thanks to the play of their guards.

Over/Under: Over 231

New Orleans has scored at least 108 points in four of its last five games. Boston has scored at least 117 points in three of its last four. Despite the injuries that both teams have been managing, they are still lighting up the scoreboard. I think the teams cover the point total in this matchup.