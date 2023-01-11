Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Nuggets on Wednesday

The Phoenix Suns (21-21) and Denver Nuggets (27-13) will square off Wednesday night with both teams hoping to keep winning. The Suns surprised the Warriors Tuesday despite being severely shorthanded, while the Nuggets are on a three-game winning streak themselves.

Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet all missed Tuesday’s win for Phoenix. They seem unlikely to play tonight. Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland are probable fro Denver.

The Nuggets are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 227.

Suns vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -13

The Suns are unlikely to shot 45.2% from deep again, especially on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets have been decent defensively, ranking eighth in defensive rating over the last five games. Denver is also fourth in offensive rating over that span. Despite a double-digit spread, take the home team to cover against a weary Suns squad.

Over/Under: Under 227

The Nuggets have gone under in two of the last three games after four straight overs. This Denver team could run the Suns off the floor quickly, especially with Phoenix playing over its head last night. The under seems like the safer play here, largely because the Suns should come back to Earth.