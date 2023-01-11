Should Connor McDavid be such a heavy favorite to win the Hart Trophy?

Edmonton Oilers superstar Conor McDavid appears headed toward his third Hart Memorial Trophy, given to the Most Valuable Player in the NHL. McDavid is on pace for a 150-point season, which would make him the sixth player to accomplish the feat, but should that be enough to earn him the Hart Trophy for a team that is currently on the fringe of making the playoffs?

NHL MVP odds 2023

Should Connor McDavid be such a heavy favorite?

McDavid is currently -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Hart Trophy, far ahead of second betting favorite David Pastrnak (+1500) of the Boston Bruins. The difference is Pastrnak is the best player on the best team in the league. One can also argue that Edmonton wouldn’t be close to playoff contention without McDavid playing at a historic pace.

Is there anyone else worth betting with half the season left?

Pastrnak has 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) is on pace for a 60-goal, 120-point season. 60 goals is such a rarity that it got Auston Matthews the Hart Trophy last season even though McDavid led the NHL in points. If Pastrnak can get to 120 points and the Bruins continue at their historic wins pace, there will be an argument there.