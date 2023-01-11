Picks, predictions for UConn vs. Marquette on Wednesday, January 11

A top 25 Big East matchup is on the college basketball slate as the No. 6 Connecticut Huskies travel to face the No. 25 Marquette Golden Eagles on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Connecticut vs. Marquette odds

Spread: UConn -2.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: UConn -140, Marquette +120

Connecticut (15-2, 4-2 Big East) is looking for its second straight win on Wednesday night after holding off Creighton with a 69-60 win. A victory over the Golden Eagles would give the Huskies their 16th win in their last 18 matchups, and subsequently snap a two-game road losing streak. They are averaging 80.2 PPG so far this season but shot just 35 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep in their last matchup. The Huskies' defense, which gives up 61.4 PPG, will need another solid outing to stop a Golden Eagles team that nearly hit the century mark in points in their most recent win.

Marquette (13-4, 5-1 Big East) has been on a hot streak as of late, and a win over the Huskies would mark their fifth straight victory of the season. The Golden Eagles picked up a 95-73 blowout win over Georgetown in their last outing, and they’ll hope to carry over their scoring efficiency after shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc against the Hoyas. Though after giving up 73 points last game, and 71 PPG overall this season, they’ll need to tighten up defensively in order to walk away with a win Wednesday night.

The Pick: Connecticut -2.5

The Huskies are 12-4-1 against the spread this season and are a strong 5-2 against the spread when on the road. After picking up a couple of early season losses, Connecticut cannot afford to lose its third conference game this early into the Big East schedule. In arguably a must-win situation, take the Huskies to win and cover, with Adam Sonogo’s size giving the Golden Eagles trouble in the paint.