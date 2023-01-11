Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Arkansas on Wednesday, January 11

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC showdown on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Pick ‘Em

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: -110

Alabama (13-2, 3-0 SEC) is seeking its fourth straight win after beginning conference play undefeated, highlighted by a road win over Mississippi State and two blowout wins over Ole Miss and Kentucky. The Crimson Tide have won eight of their last nine overall, sparked by a stingy defense that has given up just 61.3 PPG over their last four matchups. Alabama has covered the spread in all three conference games to start the season, and all by double-digits. Brandon Miller has gotten off to a strong start, as the freshman forward is averaging 19.1 PPG and has reached the 20-point scoring mark in five games.

Arkansas (12-3, 1-2 SEC) has dropped two of their last three games as key injuries on offense have cooled off the Razorbacks’ hot start. After sitting at 11-1 ahead of conference play, they have failed to cover the spread in their last three matchups. While the defense has been strong, allowing just 62.9 PPG, struggles from key playmakers like Ricky Council IV have hindered their offense, as he’s averaged 13 points or fewer in three of his last four games.

The Pick: Alabama

The Crimson Tide are the hottest team in the SEC, with an undefeated record in conference play to their name and back-to-back double-digit wins by a margin of 20+ points. With nearly identical defensive stats, I’m taking the offense that has been more consistent coming into Wednesday night, as the Crimson Tide are averaging 82.9 PPG vs. the Razorbacks’ 76.2 PPG. Take Alabama to win and cover.