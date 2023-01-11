Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Xavier on Wednesday, January 11

The Creighton Bluejays travel to face the No. 12 Xavier Muskateers on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Xavier odds

Spread: Xavier -2.5

Over/Under: 151.5

Moneyline: Xavier -150, Creighton +130

Creighton (9-7, 3-2 Big East) is hoping to snap a three-game road losing streak as they face the Mustakeers on Wednesday night. The Bluejays will need to bounce back from a 69-60 loss to Connecticut, though overall they’ve won three of their last four contests. The Bluejays have been solid on both ends of the floor, averaging 76.1 PPG while giving up 67.6 PPG to their opponents. Poor shooting was the nail in the coffin amid their last loss, as they shot just 32.8 percent from the floor and a rough 12.5 percent from deep.

Xavier (13-3, 5-0 Big East) has been on a roll in the last two weeks, with a chance to win their 10th straight game Wednesday night. Much of their success has been their potency on offense, as they average 84.1 PPG, which is ninth in the nation. Their ability to find the net has helped counter their struggles on the other side of the floor, as the Muskateers give up 74.3 PPG, and in their last contest surrendered 80 points to Villanova, despite the win.

The Pick: Xavier -2.5

Xavier is 9-6-1 against the spread and their advantage on offense should help them both cover and get the win on Wednesday night. In addition to being the better team offensively, they attack the glass with more force and average 38.1 RPG. More rebounds should equal more second-chance scoring opportunities, setting the Mustakeers up for their 10th straight victory.