Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Penn State on Wednesday, January 11

The Indiana Hoosiers travel to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in a Big Ten showdown on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Penn State odds

Spread: Penn State -2

Over/Under: 142

Moneyline: PSU -145, Indiana +125

Indiana (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses to Iowa and Northwestern, moving them to 1-3 in conference play. The banged-up Hoosiers will be without starting forward Race Thompson as well as starting guard Xavier Johnson, and the team will be playing its third game in six days. Despite ranking fifth in the nation in effective field goal percentage (57.1) per KenPom, key injuries will be notable obstacles to overcome if the Hoosiers hope to snap its two-game losing streak.

Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) is hoping to bounce back after a lackluster second half resulted in a 76-63 loss to Purdue on Sunday. Guard Jalen Pickett has been the Nittany Lions’ most impactful playmaker on offense, and he remains the only player in the nation averaging at least 16 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game. His 7.3 assists per game lead the Big Ten. Penn State split the season series with Indiana last season, with each team defending its respective home court.

The Pick: Penn State -2

Penn State is 8-7-1 against the spread this season while Indiana is 6-8-1. I don’t like the fact that the Hoosiers will be playing their third game in six days, and the injuries to their starting lineup may prove costly enough. Take away Penn State’s forgettable second-half performance vs. Purdue, and they’ve played strong heading into this matchup. Take the Nittany Lions at home in this one.