Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. West Virginia on Wednesday, January 11

The Baylor Bears will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 showdown on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. West Virginia odds

Spread: WVU -1.5

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: WVU -120, Baylor +100

Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) is seeking its first win in conference play as they hit the road Wednesday night. The Bears are also hoping to rid the memory of their last contest, as they suffered a 97-95 loss to Kansas State despite being favorites heading into the game. Despite averaging 80.9 PPG this season, Baylor has yet to put together a consistent performance since the beginning of conference play. Improving their efficiency from beyond the arc will be key Wednesday night, as the Bears shot just 32 percent from deep in their last loss to the Wildcats.

West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) were winners of four straight before dropping their last three games, with their latest coming by way of a 76-62 defeat to Kansas. The Mountaineers are averaging 78.3 PPG and their solid defense has carried over into this season, as they surrender 68 PPG to their opponents. A win on Wednesday would snap a three-game losing streak to start Big 12 play.

The Pick: West Virginia -1.5

The Mountaineers have averaged more than 13 ORPG in their last four contests, and attacking the glass at a better rate should give them more second-chance scoring opportunities. The Bears, and their defense in particular, struggle on the road as they’ve given up more than 85 PPG in their last three games. They have also been careless with the ball, turning it over more than 15 times per game in their last three games, which should give West Virginia easy points in transition. Take the Mountaineers to cover at home.