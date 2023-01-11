Picks, predictions for Rutgers vs. Northwestern on Wednesday, January 11

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will hit the road for a Big Ten matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern odds

Spread: Rutgers -1.5

Over/Under: 126

Moneyline: Rutgers -115, Northwestern -105

Rutgers (11-5, 3-2 Big Ten) snapped a five-game winning streak in Sunday’s 76-65 home loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes as Cam Spencer scored a team-high 13 points. The Scarlet Knights are loved by KenPom where they rate 16th overall, highlighted by the defense that checks in at No. 3 in adjusted efficiency.

Northwestern (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) is coming off two impressive wins in consecutive contests with a 13-point home victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, along with an 84-83 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on the road on Sunday. The Wildcats were led by Boo Buie, who went off for 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor. Northwestern is also led by its defense, which rates 10th in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Under 126

These are two top-10 defenses, and neither offense has played well this season. The Scarlet Knights have the better offense, but both programs are rated outside the top 125 in adjusted efficiency. Both teams are also in the bottom half of the country in tempo, so there’s a lot to love about the under in this matchup.