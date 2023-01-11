Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Texas A&M on Wednesday, January 11

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers will travel to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. This contest is slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -4.5

Over/Under: 150.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -200, Missouri +170

Missouri (13-2, 2-1 SEC) won four of its last five games including an 85-82 home victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday behind 18 points and eight rebounds from Kobe Brown. The Tigers do not defend very well with a defense that rates outside the top 175 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, but they will enter Wednesday’s contest rated third offensively.

Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0 SEC) will look to stay undefeated early in conference play and its fifth consecutive victory on Wednesday night. The Aggies started 2023 with wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers as Julius Marble and Dexter Dennis scored 17 points in Saturday’s win. Texas A&M rates 70th overall in KenPom including a defense that barely rates inside the top 100 in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Over 150.5

Missouri will be able to control the pace of this game, and the Tigers rate 31st in adjusted tempo with one of the best offenses in the country and a bad defense. The weaknesses for both teams come on the defensive end of the floor, and plenty of points will be scored in Wednesday night’s matchup.