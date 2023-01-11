Picks, predictions for Memphis vs. UCF on Wednesday, January 11

The Memphis Tigers will hit the road for a matchup with the UCF Knights on Wednesday night from Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Tip time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Memphis vs. UCF odds

Spread: UCF -2

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: UCF -125, Memphis +105

Memphis (12-4, 2-1 AAC) won four of its last five games heading into this contest, and the Tigers are coming off a 69-59 home victory over the East Carolina Pirates as DeAndre Williams scored a game-high 19 points. The Tigers rate 36th overall in KenPom, and SMU Mustangs transfer Kendric Davis leads the way with 20 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists.

UCF (12-4, 3-1 AAC) will look to extend its conference winning streak to three games after victories East Carolina and SMU to start 2023. The Knights hammered the Mustangs 85-53 on Sunday behind 21 points from Ithiel Horton, who knocked down four 3-pointers. UCF is led by its defense that rates 26th in adjusted efficiency this season.

The Pick: Under 137.5

These are complete opposites in terms of pace of play, and the Knights should do enough to slow things down to keep the total below this number. Memphis rates 18th in adjusted tempo with UCF checking in at No. 355 out of 363 college basketball programs. The biggest strength in this game is the UCF defense, and it will be a major reason the under cashes on Wednesday night.