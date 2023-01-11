Picks, predictions for Boise St. vs. UNLV on Wednesday, January 11

The Boise State Broncos will travel to play the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday night from Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS Sports network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Boise St. vs. UNLV odds

Spread: UNLV -1.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: UNLV -120, Boise State +100

Boise State (12-4, 2-1 AAC) will look to stay unbeaten through the first three games of 2023 following victories over the San Jose State Spartans and Utah State Aggies. The Broncos rate inside the top 50 overall in KenPom with a bit of a one-sided team that is 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency but 140th on the offensive end. Marcus Shaver Jr. is the team leader in points (14.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0) per game this season.

UNLV (12-4, 1-2 AAC) played just one game since the new year started, and it was an impressive 84-77 road win over the 21st-ranked New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, led by EJ Harkless, who scored a game-high 25 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. The Rebels are also a defense-led team that rates 42nd in adjusted efficiency on defense and 113th offensively.

The Pick: Under 135.5

The biggest strengths in this contest come on the defensive floor for both teams, and the two weaknesses are offensively. When you combine that with Boise State’s pace of play that rates 212th in adjusted tempo, there is plenty to like about this point total falling short of the number.