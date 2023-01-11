Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse on Wednesday, January 11

The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-5, 1-4) face off against the Syracuse Orange (10-6, 3-2) on Wednesday, January 11. Tip-off is schedule for 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse odds

Spread: Va. Tech -3

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Va. Tech -150, Syracuse +130

The Hokies have dropped four games in a row after an 11-1 start to the season. All four of those recent losses were by five points or less against ACC opponents. Sean Pedulla, Grant Basile, and Justyn Mutts have all been averaging double digits this season, and the Hokies have limited turnovers, but they’ll need to pick up the pace and bring their intensity to the full 40 minutes if they want to turn things around.

Syracuse fell to Virginia in their most recent game, but pulled off wins over Boston College and Louisville before that. The Orange have been struggling to pull out of mediocrity this season — ranked 79th in scoring offense and 160th in scoring defense. They’ve held their own in ACC play, but have losses against St. John’s and Bryant on their record.

The Pick: Va. Tech -3

The Hokies are due for a win after just barely losing several in a row, and this Syracuse matchup will be the perfect opportunity for them to pull out of their slump. The Orange bring a solid team to the court, but nothing the Hokies won’t be able to handle. Virginia Tech can cover.